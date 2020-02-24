Jazz vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Utah

Current Records: Phoenix 23-34; Utah 36-20

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 1-15 against the Utah Jazz since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Phoenix is staying on the road to face off against Utah at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Suns will be seeking to avenge the 96-95 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 28 of last year.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 44 turnovers -- Phoenix prevailed over the Chicago Bulls 112-104 this past Saturday. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 19 boards in addition to three blocks, and point guard Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Ayton.

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, falling 120-110. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points in addition to seven boards, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 23-34 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 36-20. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.