Jazz vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Utah
Current Records: Phoenix 23-34; Utah 36-20
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 1-15 against the Utah Jazz since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Phoenix is staying on the road to face off against Utah at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Suns will be seeking to avenge the 96-95 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 28 of last year.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 44 turnovers -- Phoenix prevailed over the Chicago Bulls 112-104 this past Saturday. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 19 boards in addition to three blocks, and point guard Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Ayton.
Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, falling 120-110. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points in addition to seven boards, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 23-34 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 36-20. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Phoenix 95
- Apr 03, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Phoenix 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 15, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Feb 14, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 02, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Phoenix 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 16, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 31, 2016 - Utah 91 vs. Phoenix 86
- Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2016 - Utah 101 vs. Phoenix 86
- Mar 17, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Phoenix 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 21, 2015 - Utah 110 vs. Phoenix 89
