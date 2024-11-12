The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in a Western Conference clash as part of the 2024 NBA Cup. Phoenix is 8-2 on the season and is currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while Utah is last in the West at 2-7. The Suns won all three of their head-to-head matchups with the Jazz last season, but Utah was 2-1 against the spread during those contests.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Phoenix as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Utah +3.5

Jazz vs. Suns over/under: 226 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Utah +143, Phoenix -170

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is coming off a 111-110 win over the Spurs on Saturday to capture its second win of the season. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 23 points, and Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and 6 rebounds in the victory. However, it was the Utah bench that truly made the difference in the contest.

A five-man Jazz bench combined to score 54 points on 19-of-28 shooting while also contributing 23 rebounds, 12 assists and 7 steals. After failing to cover the spread in its first six games of the season, Utah has covered in two of its last three games.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday against the Kings, 127-118. Bradley Beal led the Suns with 28 points, and Devin Booker had a double-double on 23 points and 12 assists. However, the Suns shot just 41.9% from the field as a team.

It was the second-lowest shooting percentage of the season thus far for Mike Budenholzer's squad and replacing Kevin Durant's production (calf strain) will continue to be a challenge. Phoenix is still 7-3 against the spread on the season and has won eight of 10 head-to-head against Utah.

How to make Jazz vs. Suns picks

