Jazz vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 36-20 overall and 20-7 at home, while Phoenix is 23-34 overall and 12-16 on the road. The Jazz have lost consecutive home games coming out of the All-Star break. The Suns have won two of their past three games. Utah is favored by eight points in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Jazz picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Jazz -8

Jazz vs. Suns over-under: 223.5 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Utah -358, Phoenix 283

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah came up short against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, 120-110. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds. Utah was outscored 38-19 in the third quarter.

The Jazz have won the past eight meetings with the Suns and 15 of the last 16.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix took down the Chicago Bulls 112-104 this past Saturday. Deandre Ayton and Ricky Rubio were the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former dropped a double-double on 28 points and 19 boards along with three blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards. It was Ayton's sixth double-double in seven games this month, and he has scored 20 or more points in five of those outings.

Utah got away with a 96-95 win the last time the two teams met in October.

How to make Suns vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Jazz vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.