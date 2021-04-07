The Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz face off in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday night. Utah has the best record in the NBA, leading the West with a 38-12 mark. Phoenix is No. 2 in the West with an impressive 35-14 record of its own. In addition, the Suns are 18-8 in their home building, and Phoenix has won five in a row at home.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jazz as 1.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Suns vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Jazz -1.5

Jazz vs. Suns over-under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Utah -130, Phoenix +110

UTAH: The Jazz are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHX: The Suns are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover



The Jazz are the NBA's best team this season, and they are elite both offensively and defensively. Rudy Gobert captains the NBA's No. 3 defense, limiting opponents to fewer than 1.08 points per possession. Utah leads the league in shooting efficiency allowed, including a No. 1 mark in two-point shooting allowed (49.9 percent), and the Jazz also limit opponents to just 10.6 3-pointers per game. The Jazz make an impact on the margins, holding opponents to 22.3 assists per game and maintaining a top-two mark in the league in free throw prevention. Gobert's presence is also felt in leading the Jazz to top-five rankings in defensive rebound rate and block rate.

Offensively, the Jazz are No. 2 in the NBA in overall efficiency, scoring 117.1 points per 100 possessions, with top-five metrics in shooting efficiency and offensive rebound rate. Quin Snyder's team leads the NBA in 3-point volume (43.0 attempts per game), and they convert 39.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is a balanced, highly effective team on both ends of the floor. The Suns are scoring 115.5 points per 100 possessions for the season, with a top-five mark in effective field goal percentage (56.4 percent). That shooting efficiency mark is elite, with the No. 2 mark in the NBA in two-point shooting (56.2 percent) and a tremendous 83.2 percent mark at the free throw line. Phoenix leads the NBA in both assists (27.3 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.10), and the Suns move the ball effectively.

On the defensive side, the Suns allow 108.5 points per 100 possessions, one of the five best metrics in the NBA. Phoenix is also a top-five team in limiting opponent shooting efficiency, with the league's best mark in holding opponents to only 22.0 assists per game. The Suns are also uniquely equipped to slow the Jazz, with top-five rankings in both 3-pointers allowed (11.4 per game) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.7 percent) in 2020-21.

How to make Suns vs. Jazz picks

