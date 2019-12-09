Jazz vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

How to watch Jazz vs. Thunder basketball game

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Utah 13-10; Oklahoma City 10-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday as they won 108-96.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Utah and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 126-112 win. Utah's C Rudy Gobert was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes. That makes it 16 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met in October as they fell 100-95 to the Jazz. Can Oklahoma City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Utah.

