Jazz vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: Utah 13-10; Oklahoma City 10-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday as they won 108-96.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Utah and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 126-112 win. Utah's C Rudy Gobert was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes. That makes it 16 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met in October as they fell 100-95 to the Jazz. Can Oklahoma City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Utah.
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89
