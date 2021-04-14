Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Utah

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-33; Utah 40-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for OKC as they lost 117-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Point guard Theo Maledon wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Maledon played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Utah was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 125-121 to the Washington Wizards. Despite the loss, the Jazz got a solid performance out of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 42 points and six assists. Mitchell's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 37 points.

OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The Thunder are now 20-33 while Utah sits at 40-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Utah.

Dec 28, 2020 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Aug 01, 2020 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Utah 94

Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90

Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89

Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147

Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106

Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113

Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91

Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99

Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96

Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108

Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89

Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79

Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94

Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87

Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104

Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106

Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95

Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89

Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91

Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98

Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90

Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89

Injury Report for Utah

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Royce O'Neale: Out (Rest)

Jordan Clarkson: Out (Ankle)

Joe Ingles: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City