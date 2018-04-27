Jazz vs. Thunder odds, Game 6: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from expert who's 20-10

The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be on their way to a first-round ouster in their playoff series with the Utah Jazz in embarrassing fashion. They were being blown out on their home court while showing no signs of life. Somehow, the Thunder turned it around and embarked on one of the biggest comebacks in NBA postseason history. Their 107-99 victory forced a Game 6 on Friday night (10:30 p.m. ET) in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz are six-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 206.5.

Perhaps the primary question for Game 6 is whether the Thunder will have the energy and resilience needed to win in Utah just two days after completing the third-biggest comeback in NBA playoff history.

On the flip side, a potential letdown for the Jazz could be a concern after they squandered a prime opportunity to put the series in the rearview mirror on their opponent's floor.

For nearly two and a half quarters of Game 5, the Thunder appeared disinterested and unmotivated as the sellout crowd at Chesapeake Energy Arena sat in stunned silence.

The Jazz were coolly efficient in building a 15-point halftime lead and they appeared determined to finish the job.

A 3-pointer by Jae Crowder, who scored a playoff-high 27 points, gave Utah a 71-46 lead in the third quarter. Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan hastily signaled for what looked to be a futile timeout.

But the Thunder responded, with Russell Westbrook scoring 10 quick points in a run that cut the deficit to 73-60. He finished another barrage with a 3-pointer that sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 78.

Westbrook added two more 3-pointers in another flurry that put the Thunder in charge down the stretch. He finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Paul George had 34 points and eight rebounds. He and Westbrook were the only Thunder players to reach double figures.

All five Jazz starters had double figures to support the standout performance by Crowder, who came off the bench. Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points despite going 1-of-7 from 3-point range.

Now, the Jazz return to Vivint Smart Home Arena, where they controlled Games 3 and 4. They won those contests by 30 combined points and easily covered the spread in both.

Will Utah close out the series with another dominant home performance, or will the Thunder build on their epic comeback and steal a road victory?