The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are 29-31 overall and 18-12 at home, while Oklahoma City is 28-29 overall and 11-17 on the road. Both teams are going to face a conflicted second half, as they're within striking distance of making the NBA play-in tournament in the West but are clearly several pieces away from contending in a serious manner.

It's been the Jazz that have dominated the rivalry of late, winning eight of 10 straight up. However, Oklahoma City is 7-3 against the spread in those games. This time around, Utah is favored by 1 point in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 240.5.

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Jazz -1

Jazz vs. Thunder over/under: 240.5 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Utah -115, Oklahoma City -105

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as it fell 117-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Power forward Kelly Olynyk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Lauri Markkanen sat that game out with a knee injury but he should be cleared to return to action after playing 25 minutes for Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, Collin Sexton has been ruled out with a knee injury and he was averaging 19.3 points and 5.5 assists in the four games that he started and finished after the Mike Conley trade was completed.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Oklahoma City at home against the Houston Rockets last Wednesday as the squad secured a 133-96 victory. With Oklahoma City ahead 76-54 at the half, the contest was all but over already. It was another big night for shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 29 points and six assists.

It's been an unbelievable season for Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He's carried the Thunder into the playoff race in the West and he'll continue to be the driving force in their success in the second half.

