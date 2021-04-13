The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 40-14 overall and 24-3 at home, while the Thunder are 20-33 overall and 11-14 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season on Dec. 28, 110-109.

Utah is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Jazz -17.5

Jazz vs. Thunder over-under: 223 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Utah -3500, OKC +1400



What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz were upended by the Washington Wizards on Monday, 125-121. Donovan Mitchell had 42 points and six assists. He became the third player in franchise history with consecutive 40-point outings. He also became the third player in Jazz history to score 35-plus points in four straight games.

Utah has lost three of its past five games. The Jazz saw their franchise record 24-game home winning streak come to an end on Monday. Jordan Clarkson (ankle) is out. He will miss a fourth consecutive game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City went down hard in a 117-93 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Theo Maledon finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. The Thunder have lost six consecutive games. They were outscored 27-17 in the final quarter.

Darius Bazley returned from a 15-game layoff because of a shoulder injury and had 17 points and nine rebounds. The Thunder are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.4 on average. Mike Muscala (ankle), Isaiah Roby (concussion) and Aleksej Pokusevski (arm) are all out for Tuesday.

How to make Thunder vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Jazz vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Thunder spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.