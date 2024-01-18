We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 22-20 overall and 15-5 at home, while Oklahoma City is 27-13 overall and 11-8 on the road. It's been a divisional rivalry that the Thunder have dominated of late, winning and covering the spread in their last four head-to-head matchups with the Jazz.

This season, both teams have been remarkably profitable against the number, with the Thunder going 26-13-1 against the spread and the Jazz going 26-16. For Thursday, Oklahoma City is favored by 3.5 points on the road in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 244 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Jazz +3.5

Jazz vs. Thunder over/under: 244 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Jazz: +132, Thunder: -156

The Jazz extended their winning streak to six with a 132-105 win over the Pacers on Monday. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen were among the main playmakers for the Jazz, as the former scored 30 points to go along with five assists, and the latter dropped a double-double on 32 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah has won 12 of its last 14 games entering Thursday night, and Markkanen has been a driving force in that success. He's averaging 25.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from the floor and 42.2% from the 3-point line during that span.

The Thunder have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 128-117 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday for their second loss in a row. Jalen Williams had a team-high 25 points and seven assists in the loss but Oklahoma City couldn't stop a torrid shooting night for Los Angeles, which shot 54.0% from the floor and went 20-for-43 from the 3-point line.

Williams is averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.0% from the 3-point line and 54.8% from the floor. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and rookie Chet Holmgren have helped provide supplemental scoring outside of All-Star guard and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder will be relying on another big game from Gilgeous-Alexander to pull off a win. For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

The Jazz are 16-4 against the spread in their last 20 games when at home.

The Jazz are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games as a home dog.

The Thunder are 5-6 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between -5 to -2.

