Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Utah
Current Records: Minnesota 12-12; Utah 15-12
What to Know
This Friday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.81 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Vivint Arena. If the matchup is anything like Utah's 132-126 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Jazz proved too difficult a challenge. Utah escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. The top scorer for Utah was point guard Jordan Clarkson (22 points).
Speaking of close games: even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 26 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards and six steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Edwards has had at least five steals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest Friday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Utah to 15-12 and the Timberwolves to 12-12. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.95
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.
