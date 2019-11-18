Jazz vs. Timberwolves: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Utah 8-4; Minnesota 7-6
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.46 points per game. Minnesota and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Minnesota struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.15 points per game.
Minnesota's and Houston's contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Timberwolves were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Minnesota ended up on the wrong side of a painful 125-105 walloping at Houston's hands. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of SF Treveon Graham, who did not have his best game; he played for 27 minutes but picked up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Utah needed just one more bucket to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 107-106. A silver lining for them was the play of C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds along with five blocks.
The Timberwolves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Timberwolves suffered a grim 120-100 defeat to Utah when the two teams last met in March. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.80
Odds
The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80
