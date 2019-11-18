Jazz vs. Timberwolves: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Utah 8-4; Minnesota 7-6

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.46 points per game. Minnesota and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Minnesota struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.15 points per game.

Minnesota's and Houston's contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Timberwolves were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Minnesota ended up on the wrong side of a painful 125-105 walloping at Houston's hands. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of SF Treveon Graham, who did not have his best game; he played for 27 minutes but picked up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Utah needed just one more bucket to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 107-106. A silver lining for them was the play of C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds along with five blocks.

The Timberwolves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Timberwolves suffered a grim 120-100 defeat to Utah when the two teams last met in March. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.80

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.