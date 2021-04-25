Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Utah
Current Records: Minnesota 16-44; Utah 44-15
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 9 p.m. ET April 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Jazz took their matchup against the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday by a conclusive 112-89 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 91-63 advantage. Shooting guard Joe Ingles and center Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 18 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 128-125 to the Sacramento Kings this past Wednesday. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 26 points and six assists along with five boards, and center Naz Reid, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Minnesota's defeat took them down to 16-44 while Utah's win pulled them up to 44-15. Allowing an average of 118.28 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 26, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Utah 127 vs. Minnesota 116
- Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80
Injury Report for Utah
- Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)
- Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Malik Beasley: Out (Hamstring)