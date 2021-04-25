Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Utah

Current Records: Minnesota 16-44; Utah 44-15

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 9 p.m. ET April 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Jazz took their matchup against the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday by a conclusive 112-89 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 91-63 advantage. Shooting guard Joe Ingles and center Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 18 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 128-125 to the Sacramento Kings this past Wednesday. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 26 points and six assists along with five boards, and center Naz Reid, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's defeat took them down to 16-44 while Utah's win pulled them up to 44-15. Allowing an average of 118.28 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.

Dec 26, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Utah 111

Dec 11, 2019 - Utah 127 vs. Minnesota 116

Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95

Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102

Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100

Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111

Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102

Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125

Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97

Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108

Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98

Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97

Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113

Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80

Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92

Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103

Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85

Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84

Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90

Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80

Injury Report for Utah

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota