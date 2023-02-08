Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Utah

Current Records: Minnesota 29-28; Utah 27-28

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.46 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Vivint Arena. If the contest is anything like Utah's 126-125 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Timberwolves took a serious blow against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 146-112. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 79-48. The top scorers for Minnesota were shooting guard Anthony Edwards (19 points) and center Luka Garza (19 points).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah on Monday, but luck did not. They took a 124-111 bruising from the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.11

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Utah have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.