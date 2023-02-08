Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Utah
Current Records: Minnesota 29-28; Utah 27-28
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.46 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Vivint Arena. If the contest is anything like Utah's 126-125 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Timberwolves took a serious blow against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 146-112. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 79-48. The top scorers for Minnesota were shooting guard Anthony Edwards (19 points) and center Luka Garza (19 points).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah on Monday, but luck did not. They took a 124-111 bruising from the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.11
Odds
The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Utah have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Utah 126 vs. Minnesota 125
- Dec 09, 2022 - Minnesota 118 vs. Utah 108
- Oct 21, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Jan 30, 2022 - Minnesota 126 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 31, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Utah 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Dec 08, 2021 - Utah 136 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Minnesota 105 vs. Utah 104
- Apr 24, 2021 - Minnesota 101 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Utah 127 vs. Minnesota 116
- Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80