The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. Minnesota is 17-44 overall and 10-19 at home, while Utah is 44-16 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Timberwolves have won the first tow games between the teams this season.

Utah is favored by 10 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Jazz vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Jazz spread: Timberwolves +10

Timberwolves vs. Jazz over-under: 227 points

Timberwolves vs. Jazz money line: Utah -550, Minnesota +425



What you need to know about the Jazz

In the first of two games between the teams on Saturday, the Jazz were stunned by Minnesota, 101-96. Utah was up 40-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Bojan Bogdanovic shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 30 points. The Jazz only have four losses at Vivint Arena this season, and two have been to the Timberwolves.

The Jazz lost their first game in six without Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who will remain out on Monday. He may be re-evaluated next week. Utah has a two-game lead for the top seed in the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are one of three teams that have multiple wins against the Jazz this season. They scored 23 points off 20 Utah turnovers on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns double-doubled on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.

D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points off the bench on Saturday. Minnesota held Utah to 56 points after the first quarter. The Timberwolves have won three of their past five games, but still have the second-worst record in the NBA.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick over at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side you should back, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.