The Utah Jazz (1-0) had the Minnesota Timberwolves' (1-0) number last season, and won three out of the four meetings between the two. The tables could be turned in their first matchup this season on Friday, as longtime Jazz center, Rudy Gobert, is now running with the T-Wolves. Despite Utah's franchise renovation at the end of last season, the Jazz pieced together a deep roster that opened the season with a big upset against Denver on Wednesday, and they'll look to take down another Western Conference powerhouse on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Target Center. Minnesota is favored by 8 points in the latest Jazz vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -8

Jazz vs. Timberwolves over/under: 227.5 points

Why the Jazz can cover

If the Jazz can beat Denver and two-time reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic by more than 20 points as they did on Wednesday, they should be considered a threat to do the same to Minnesota. The best performers for Utah in their season-opening victory came off the bench, led by Collin Sexton, who scored 20 points in 21 minutes of action. As a team, Utah shot 50.6 percent from the field and hit 42.1 percent of its three-point attempts.

The two most impactful starters for the Jazz were Lauri Markkanen (17 points) and former Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (12 rebounds). While Utah was hot from beyond the three-point line, it also locked up Denver on the perimeter, and the Nuggets hit just 22.7 percent of their threes. Rookie center Walker Kessler also had a solid debut off the bench, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Gobert also had a solid debut for the Timberwolves on Wednesday and was a bigger part of the offense than many probably expected. Gobert was 10-for-15 from the floor and scored a team-high 23 points with 16 rebounds against the Thunder on Wednesday. The Timberwolves' top offensive producers from last season, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, went a combined 6-for-27 from the field, and the pair is simply too talented to expect that sort of performance for two consecutive games to start the year.

Minnesota wasn't a prolific three-point shooting team last season, but the 35.8 percent rate it hit three-balls was a much better mark than the 26.3 percent that it drained on Wednesday. Edwards and Towns were a big part of that, as they were a combined 3-for-14 beyond the arc. One of the more encouraging things to take from Wednesday was the play of D'Angelo Russell, who scored 20 points on a 7-for-16 shooting night and forward Jaden McDaniels, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

