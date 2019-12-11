Jazz vs. Timberwolves odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. The Jazz have dropped six out of their last eight games. Their only victories during that stretch have come against Memphis. The Timberwolves have dropped five straight games. Minnesota is 10-13 overall and 3-7 at home, while Utah is 13-11 overall and 4-8 on the road. Utah is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind Phoenix when the Wolves played on Monday, losing 125-109. Minnesota took the defeat despite a quality game from Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 15 rebounds. The Wolves are allowing 128.4 points per game during their five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Utah received a tough blow, as the Jazz fell 104-90 to Oklahoma City. Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 13 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. The Thunder were the fifth opponent in the last seven games to shoot better than 45 percent from the floor vs. the Jazz.

Utah had 14 turnovers and shot 40.4 percent from the field. Jazz opponents have scored 19 or more points off turnovers in nine of Utah's last 10 games. Utah and Minnesota have played twice this season. The teams played consecutive games in mid-November with each road team earning a victory.

The Timberwolves rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.39 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Utah is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only four on average.

