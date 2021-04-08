Who's Playing
Portland @ Utah
Current Records: Portland 30-20; Utah 38-13
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Utah and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their 22-game home win streak alive.
Utah fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-113. Point guard Mike Conley wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Conley finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Portland ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Tuesday, losing 133-116. The losing side was boosted by small forward Norman Powell, who had 32 points.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Jazz at 38-13 and Rip City at 30-20. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Rip City.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah and Portland both have ten wins in their last 20 games.
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 07, 2020 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 114
- Feb 01, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Utah 107
- Dec 26, 2019 - Utah 121 vs. Portland 115
- Jan 30, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Portland 109 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 25, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 90
- Apr 11, 2018 - Portland 102 vs. Utah 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Utah 81
- Feb 11, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 01, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 08, 2017 - Portland 101 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 04, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 88
- Oct 25, 2016 - Portland 113 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 21, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 31, 2015 - Utah 109 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Utah 92