Who's Playing

Portland @ Utah

Current Records: Portland 30-20; Utah 38-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Utah and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their 22-game home win streak alive.

Utah fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-113. Point guard Mike Conley wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Conley finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Portland ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Tuesday, losing 133-116. The losing side was boosted by small forward Norman Powell, who had 32 points.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Jazz at 38-13 and Rip City at 30-20. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Rip City.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Portland both have ten wins in their last 20 games.