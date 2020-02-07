Jazz vs. Trail Blazers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Utah
Current Records: Portland 24-28; Utah 32-18
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115 points per contest before their contest Friday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Rip City will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117 on Thursday. Portland's center Hassan Whiteside was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 23 rebounds and 17 points in addition to four blocks.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Utah had to settle for a 98-95 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Jazz were the far and away favorite. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah and picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 8-for-24, 18-point finish.
Portland's win brought them up to 24-28 while Utah's loss pulled them down to 32-18. Portland is 10-13 after wins this year, and Utah is 8-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won ten out of their last 18 games against Utah.
Watch This Game Live
-
