Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and tipoff from the Moda Center is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Each team has been red hot lately; the Blazers have lost just one of their past six games, while Utah is 9-1 in its past 10. Coincidentally, its only loss during that time came to this same Portland team. A win would push Utah from seventh in the Western Conference standings to fifth, just one game behind the Blazers. The Blazers are listed as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 218.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds.

The model is well aware of Portland's dominant showing on its home court this season. The Blazers boast the second best home record (21-7) in the West and have won their past seven home games. They're 5-2 the past seven times Utah has traveled to Portland. The Blazers will also get Lillard back for this game after he missed their weekend contest.

While Lillard is the driving force behind Portland's success, Jusuf Nurkic may be the key to this matchup. He gave Rudy Gobert major problems in their showdown last week, putting up a diverse line of 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six blocks. Nurkic has stepped up his game as of late too, averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks over the past two weeks.



But just because Portland has been unbeatable at home lately doesn't mean it will cover the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz spread.

The model is also well aware that Utah has played stifling defense during its 9-1 stretch. Its defensive effort has mirrored the No. 1 unit that we saw last year, as the Jazz boast a 102 defensive rating over their last 10 games, which would rank first in the NBA over the course of a full season. Their opponents have just a 48.2 effective field goal percentage over Utah's past 10 games, up from 51.9 in all games prior to that run.

During that 10-game stretch, Utah has allowed more than 110 points just once, and their opponents have averaged just 102.

