Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host one of the NBA's hottest teams on Tuesday, as Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz look to build on their recent 9-1 heater. Perennially two of the West's top teams, the Blazers and Jazz have not disappointed this season. Portland enters this game as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, on pace to eclipse last year's 49-win total by exactly one win. The Jazz had a slow start to the season, but their recent dominance has them firmly in the playoff hunt. They stand as the No. 7 seed before this game, but a win would push them to the No. 5 seed. Tipoff from the Moda Center is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Sportsbooks list the Jazz as one-point favorites after the line opened on Tuesday at Portland -1. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds.

The model is well aware of how well Portland has played with extended rest this season. The Blazers are 8-0 in their last eight games on three or more days rest, and they've had four to prepare for this one. Portland also has been formidable at home this season, boasting the second-best home record (21-7) in the West, as well as a seven-game win streak at the Moda Center. They just beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City and have had no problem beating them at home -- taking five of the past seven against Utah at the Moda Center.

Portland is 31-20 against the spread this season and has covered eight of its last 10 games. The Trail Blazers are 18-10 against the number at home.

But just because Portland has been unbeatable at home lately doesn't mean it will cover the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz spread.

The model is also well aware that Utah has played stifling defense during its 9-1 stretch. Its defensive effort has mirrored the No. 1 unit that we saw last year, as the Jazz boast a 102 defensive rating over their last 10 games, which would rank first in the NBA over the course of a full season. Their opponents have just a 48.2 effective field goal percentage over Utah's past 10 games, up from 51.9 in all games prior to that run.

During that 10-game stretch, Utah has allowed more than 110 points just once, and their opponents have averaged just 102.

