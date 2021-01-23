Who's Playing

Golden State @ Utah

Current Records: Golden State 8-7; Utah 11-4

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. The Jazz are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Utah didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Thursday as they won 129-118. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 119-104 to the New York Knicks. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

The Jazz's win brought them up to 11-4 while the Warriors' loss pulled them down to 8-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.3. But Golden State enters the game with 22 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Utah.