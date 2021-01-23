Who's Playing
Golden State @ Utah
Current Records: Golden State 8-7; Utah 11-4
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. The Jazz are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Utah didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Thursday as they won 129-118. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five assists and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 119-104 to the New York Knicks. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
The Jazz's win brought them up to 11-4 while the Warriors' loss pulled them down to 8-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.3. But Golden State enters the game with 22 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Utah.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 96
- Dec 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103