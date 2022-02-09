Who's Playing
Golden State @ Utah
Current Records: Golden State 41-13; Utah 33-21
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of last year. Utah has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Utah beat the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 32 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Monday as they won 110-98. Point guard Stephen Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson were among the main playmakers for the Warriors as the former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds and the latter had 21 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Utah up to 33-21 and Golden State to 41-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the contest with 113.6 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Golden State comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.74
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Utah.
