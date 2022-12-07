Who's Playing
Golden State @ Utah
Current Records: Golden State 13-12; Utah 14-12
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.12 points per game. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Warriors nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Golden State came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 112-104. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Golden State to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest. Point guard Stephen Curry wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; Chef Curry played for 37 minutes with 3-for-17 shooting.
Meanwhile, Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 116-111 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from center Jarred Vanderbilt, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds, and small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 21 points in addition to six boards.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.68
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Utah.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Golden State 129 vs. Utah 118
- Apr 02, 2022 - Golden State 111 vs. Utah 107
- Feb 09, 2022 - Utah 111 vs. Golden State 85
- Jan 23, 2022 - Golden State 94 vs. Utah 92
- Jan 01, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Utah 116
- May 10, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Utah 116
- Mar 14, 2021 - Golden State 131 vs. Utah 119
- Jan 23, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 22, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 96
- Dec 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103