The Golden State Warriors are trying to hold onto their spot in the play-in tournament when they host the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz on Monday night. Golden State (35-33) has used a late-season charge behind two-time MVP Stephen Curry, winning 11 of its last 16 games to move one-half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the West with four games to play. Utah (50-18), which is seeking its sixth consecutive victory and is trying to secure the top seed in the West, has split a pair of matchups with the Warriors this season.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jazz as three-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 226.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Warriors odds.

Jazz vs. Warriors spread: Jazz -3

Jazz vs. Warriors over-under: 226.5 points

Jazz vs. Warriors money line: Jazz -150; Warriors +130

UTAH: The Jazz have an NBA-best point differential of plus-9.3

GS: Stephen Curry shoots 51.1 percent at the Chase Center

Why the Jazz can cover



Utah has been able to survive the extended absence of top scorer Donovan Mitchell (ankle) due to a defense that ranks second in the league in both field goal percentage (44.7) and 3-point percentage (34.1). Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points, but in the dozen games he has been out, forward Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 23.8 points. Bogdanovic also is averaging 28.1 points in the seven games missed by All-Star point guard Mike Conley (hamstring).

Jordan Clarkson is considered the front-runner for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year and bolstered his case by scoring 30 points vs. San Antonio and following it up with a pair of 21-point outings vs. Denver and Houston over the weekend. Center Rudy Gobert is second in the league in rebounding at 13.3 per game and had another double-double with 14 points and 13 boards on Saturday. He had 24 points and 28 rebounds at Golden State on March 14.

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry needed only 29 minutes to score 49 points in Golden State's blowout win over Oklahoma City on Saturday, matching his season high by knocking down 11 3-pointers. Leading the league in scoring at 31.9 points per game, he has scored at least 30 in eight of his last nine outings, averaging 36.0 points in that span. Curry also has buried 62 3-pointers in the past nine contests, including at least six in each of the last six games.

Curry scored 32 points and Andrew Wiggins added 28 as the Warriors ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Jazz on March 14. Wiggins is in the midst of a hot streak of his own, averaging 22.5 points over the last six games. Forward Draymond Green, coming off a double-double (15 points, 13 assists) on Saturday, is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 10.2 assists over the past nine games.

