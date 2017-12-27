Jazz vs. Warriors odds: Pick from advanced computer model on 46-22 NBA run

The Golden State Warriors have reclaimed the NBA's best record and look to keep things going when they host the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 11.5-point home favorites, down a half-point from the opening line. The over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 204, down 1.5 points from the opener.

The money line is Golden State -825, meaning you would need to bet $825 on the Warriors to win $100.

Golden State has won 12 of its past 13 and is 27-7 this season, just ahead of Houston (25-7) for the NBA's best mark.

Much of that has been without Stephen Curry, who hasn't played since Dec. 4 (ankle). He will miss Wednesday's game, but is expected to return by next week at the latest.

In the meantime, the Warriors have gone 8-1. Kevin Durant has led the team in scoring in all but one game during that stretch, averaging 29.9 points.

He had 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the Warriors' 99-92 victory over the Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

Klay Thompson is averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 48.7/44.7/89.6. Those three shooting percentages are all career bests.

Utah, meanwhile, is heading in the other direction. The Jazz were 13-11 and holding their own in the rugged Western Conference, but have lost nine of 11.

The team is 1-5 since center and defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert went down Dec. 15 (knee). He's expected to miss two more weeks.

Offense has been the issue for Utah. It has one of the more balanced scoring attacks in the NBA, with seven players averaging 9.9 points or more. But its top two scorers, Donovan Mitchell (17.9 points) and Rodney Hood (17.4) are shooting 43.8 and 41.4 percent, respectively.

The Jazz have scored more than 101 points just once since Dec. 4.

