Jazz vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Two West playoff teams will go head-to-head
The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night in what could be a potential playoff preview.
Entering the game, the Warriors occupy the top spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, while the Jazz have climbed all the way up to sixth after a slow start. The meeting between the two teams is the third and final of the season, with the teams splitting the first two contests one game apiece. The winner will claim the season series.
How to watch Jazz at Warriors
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -8.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Jazz: After a slow start to the season, the Jazz have looked much better as of late and have climbed back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture. The game against the Warriors will provide them with an opportunity to secure a signature win as the postseason draws nearer.
Warriors: The Warriors continue to incorporate DeMarcus Cousins into their rotation in hopes of having him completely comfortable come playoff time. The early returns have been positive, as Cousins has looked a lot like his old self, and the Warriors have won 9 of their last 10.
Game prediction, pick
The Warriors will win, as they usually do. They have too much firepower for the Jazz to contend with. Even if Utah plays great defense, they won't be able to keep up offensively with the juggernaut that is Golden State. Factor in the fact that the Warriors are elite at home (21-7) and the Jazz are just .500 (14-14) on the road and Golden State seems like a sure bet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...