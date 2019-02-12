Jazz vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night in what could be a potential playoff preview.

Entering the game, the Warriors occupy the top spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, while the Jazz have climbed all the way up to sixth after a slow start. The meeting between the two teams is the third and final of the season, with the teams splitting the first two contests one game apiece. The winner will claim the season series.

How to watch Jazz at Warriors

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Tuesday, Feb. 12 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

fuboTV (try it free) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -8.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Jazz: After a slow start to the season, the Jazz have looked much better as of late and have climbed back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture. The game against the Warriors will provide them with an opportunity to secure a signature win as the postseason draws nearer.

Warriors: The Warriors continue to incorporate DeMarcus Cousins into their rotation in hopes of having him completely comfortable come playoff time. The early returns have been positive, as Cousins has looked a lot like his old self, and the Warriors have won 9 of their last 10.

Game prediction, pick

The Warriors will win, as they usually do. They have too much firepower for the Jazz to contend with. Even if Utah plays great defense, they won't be able to keep up offensively with the juggernaut that is Golden State. Factor in the fact that the Warriors are elite at home (21-7) and the Jazz are just .500 (14-14) on the road and Golden State seems like a sure bet.