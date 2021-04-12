Who's Playing

Washington @ Utah

Current Records: Washington 19-33; Utah 40-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Utah is out to keep their 24-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Jazz and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 128-112 win at home. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 42 points. The matchup made it Mitchell's third in a row with at least 37 points.

Meanwhile, Washington's and the Phoenix Suns' game this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Washington was thoroughly outmatched 77-51 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 134-106. They were down 101-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Raul Neto (24 points) was the top scorer for the Wizards.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's victory lifted them to 40-13 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 19-33. Allowing an average of 118.75 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 11 games against Washington.