Jazz vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Jazz vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Utah
Current Records: Washington 21-36; Utah 36-22
What to Know
This Friday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.89 points per game. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Wizards haven't won a contest against Utah since Feb. 18 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Things were close when Washington and the Brooklyn Nets clashed on Wednesday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 110-106. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The matchup made it Beal's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Jazz and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Jazz falling 114-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Utah was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 37 points and five assists along with five boards. Mitchell's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 31 points.
The Wizards are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington's victory lifted them to 21-36 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 36-22. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.13
Odds
The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Clippers vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Bucks vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Bucks vs. Thunder game 10,000 times.
-
Draymond ejected after tripping Dwight
Green is now two technicals away from a suspension
-
Embiid has sprained shoulder, out a week
With both Embiid and Simmons out, the Sixers are entering dangerous territory
-
Wolves fined $25K for resting Russell
The NBA is cracking down on teams not playing by its rules
-
NBA Star Index: Tatum deserves MVP votes
Zion continues to make history while Bradley Beal drops back-to-back 50 pieces
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game