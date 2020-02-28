Jazz vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Utah

Current Records: Washington 21-36; Utah 36-22

What to Know

This Friday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.89 points per game. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Wizards haven't won a contest against Utah since Feb. 18 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Things were close when Washington and the Brooklyn Nets clashed on Wednesday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 110-106. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The matchup made it Beal's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Jazz and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Jazz falling 114-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Utah was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 37 points and five assists along with five boards. Mitchell's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 31 points.

The Wizards are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington's victory lifted them to 21-36 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 36-22. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.13

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

