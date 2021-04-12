The Utah Jazz will take on the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 40-13 overall and 24-2 at home, while Washington is 19-33 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Wizards won the first meeting of the season on Mar. 18, 131-122.

Utah is favored by 11 points in the latest Jazz vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235.

Jazz vs. Wizards spread: Jazz -11

Jazz vs. Wizards over-under: 235 points

Jazz vs. Wizards money line: Utah -800, Washington +550



What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards were steamrolled by the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, 134-106. Washington was outscored 77-51 in the second half. The Wizards allowed 44 points in the third quarter. Raul Neto led the Wizards with a career-high 24 points.

Washington forced only three Phoenix turnovers, tying a franchise record for the Suns. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his league-leading 22nd triple-double. The Wizards have lost five of their past seven games. Bradley Beal (back) did not play on Saturday but is probable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah made easy work the Sacramento Kings in a 128-112 win on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points. He has scored 35-plus points in three consecutive games, the first Utah player since 1993 to accomplish the feat. The Jazz will be aiming for a third consecutive victory on Monday.

The Jazz have won 23 straight home games, a franchise record and the team's longest home streak since the 1998-99 season. Jordan Clarkson (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game. Mike Conley (hamstring injury management) will not play.

