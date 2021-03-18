The Washington Wizards will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 14-25 overall and 7-14 at home, while Utah is 29-10 overall and 13-8 on the road. The Jazz have a nine-game winning streak vs. the Wizards.

Wizards vs. Jazz spread: Wizards +10.5

Wizards vs. Jazz over-under: 237.5 points

Wizards vs. Jazz money line: Utah -550 Washington +425

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards lost to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, 121-119. The Kings hit the game-winning jump shot with 0.7 seconds left. Bradley Beal had 29 points and five assists along with six rebounds, and Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double on 26 points, 14 boards, and 10 assists. Washington has lost five consecutive games since the All-Star break.

The Wizards' last four losses have all been at home. Washington missed 21 of 25 3-point attempts for a season-low 16 percent on Wednesday. The Wizards have lost eight of 11 in the first matchup of back-to-back games.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell (21 points) and Jordan Clarkson (20 points) were the top scorers for Utah. Mitchell scored eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Jazz have won two of their past three games.

Mike Conley (hamstring injury management) will not play on Wednesday. The Jazz have won their last four road matchups with the Wizards. Utah leads the league in 3-pointers per game, at a 17.0 clip. The Jazz have made 663 3-pointers, the most ever by any team through 39 games.

