The Utah Jazz host the Washington Wizards in a cross-conference affair on Thursday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are 18-14 overall and just snapped a two-game skid. On Tuesday, they defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-111. Meanwhile, Washington has a 12-20 record and finally halted their 10-game losing streak. On Dec. 20, the Wizards beat the Phoenix Suns 113-110. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Washington. Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is out for Utah, while, Collin Sexton (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Utah is 19-15 and Washington is 12-17-3 against the spread this season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Vivint Arena in Utah. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Jazz odds. The over/under for total points scored is set at 230.

Wizards vs. Jazz spread: Utah -6.5

Wizards vs. Jazz Over-Under: 230 points

Wizards vs. Jazz money line: Utah -260, Washington +210

WASH: Wizards are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 Thursday games

UTAH: Jazz is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight-up win of more than 10 points

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has been effective on the offensive end throughout the season. The Jazz have multiple scorers and playmakers across the floor. They are ranked fourth in the league in scoring (116.9), eighth in 3-point percentage (37), and ninth in assists (26.4). Forward Lauri Markkanen is a very mobile and versatile scoring threat for Utah. Markkanen owns a smooth jumper from mid-range and 3-point land, shooting 44% from downtown.

The Arizona product is leading the team in scoring (22.8) with 8.2 rebounds per game. Markkanen has scored 30-plus in two of his last four games. In his last outing, he dropped 38 points, five rebounds, and went 9 of 13 from 3-point land. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt is another athletic and lengthy presence in the frontcourt. Vanderbilt has been an excellent rebounder and defender with the ability to finish through contact. The Kentucky product logs 8.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. On Dec. 20, he finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Bradley Beal is an athletic three-level scorer. Beal has the ball handling ability to break down the defense and attack the lane. The three-time All-Star showcases his explosiveness at the rim with a knack for drawing fouls. Beal is averaging 23.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. The Florida product has logged 27-plus points and 13-plus free-throw attempts in back-to-back games.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is also having a solid campaign. Kuzma has been constantly cutting and leaking out in transition. The Utah product owns a reliable jumper and is relentless on the glass. Kuzma is putting up 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. He's scored 22-plus in three of his last four games. On Dec. 20, Kuzma finished with 29 points, six rebounds, and six dimes.

