Teams near the bottom of their respective conferences meet on on Thursday as the Utah Jazz travel to take on the Washington Wizards. Utah is 18-44 and 14th in the Western Conference standings. Washington is 16-45 and 13th in the East. Anthony Davis (finger), Kyshawn George (elbow) and Alex Sarr (hamstring) remain out for Washington, but the Wizards are set for the debut of Trae Young, who was traded to the team in January, but hasn't played yet due to a knee/quad injury. Utah has not revealed its injury report as it is on the second game of a back to back.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington is a 3.5-point home favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 241.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Wizards picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Jazz vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Jazz:

Wizards vs. Jazz spread: Wizards -3.5 Wizards vs. Jazz over/under: 241.5 points Wizards vs. Jazz money line: Wizards -172, Jazz +144 Wizards vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine Wizards vs. Jazz streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 in select states.

Top Wizards vs. Jazz predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Jazz vs. Wizards, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (241.5). Young's presence could spark Washington's offense in the long term, but he's expected to play limited minutes at this point, and rust certainly could be a factor as well.

Both teams have little motivation at this point, and the Jazz will likely rest some players after playing on Wednesday, so the offenses might not be in gear enough to clear this total. The model projects 233 combined points as the Under hits nearly 70% of the time.

How to make Jazz vs. Wizards picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Wizards vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.