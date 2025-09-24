Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey is in search of a new manager. The No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has parted ways with Omar Cooper, according to The Athletic, and is seeking new representation about three months after a saga that largely defined the draft. During a pre-draft process that was not light on drama, Bailey's camp -- led by Cooper -- reportedly told at least one team near the top of the order that the former Rutgers star would not report if they selected him.

Cooper's involvement in Bailey's pre-draft process fell under the microscope because he was not a certified agent with the NBPA and therefore barred from officially representing his client in contract negotiations.

Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the latter of whom played college basketball with Bailey at Rutgers, were long viewed as locks to be the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively. Bailey entered the draft as highly regarded as any prospect outside the top two, but his representation seemed to be steering him out of the top five. According to Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards were the target destination at pick No. 6.

Bailey canceled a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who held the No. 3 pick and there was speculation whether or not the Charlotte Hornets (No. 4) and Jazz (No. 5) were willing to select the former five-star recruit.

The Jazz did, in fact, scoop Bailey off the board with their first-round selection. But the drama surrounding Cooper did not stop after the draft.

Utah initially planned on having Cooper's son, Omar Cooper Jr., serve as a guest coach on its Summer League staff. The NBA reportedly contacted the Jazz with concerns, and the team called off the plan.

All indications from Bailey himself suggest he is locked in with the Jazz and happy to be part of the franchise.

"Just blessed to be in this position that I am," Bailey said upon his arrival in Utah. "Not a lot of people can sit in these chairs and have great teammates that came on with me. I'm just blessed to be here."