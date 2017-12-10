Jazz's Alec Burks is finally healthy, and he's making the most of his opportunity

MILWAUKEE -- Sitting in the visitor's locker room at the Bradley Center hours before the Utah Jazz took on the Milwaukee Bucks, Alec Burks poured popcorn into his mouth from a cardboard container. He was relaxed and confident, and for good reason. After three injury-plagued seasons, Burks is fully healthy, and it's showing on the court.

He's playing the way he was four seasons ago, and the way he always knew he could once he finally got a clean bill of health. "No, I always had confidence," Burks told CBS Sports when asked if he ever got dejected during the lengthy rehab processes. "I knew that when I got healthy I could play the game at a high level, that's all I had to do. It just took longer than I thought to get healthy."

As many players in the NBA do, Burks made a leap in his third season. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Burks averaged seven points in each of his first two seasons, then jumped to 14 points per game in the 2013-14 season, second on the Utah Jazz to only Gordon Hayward. He made the first 12 starts of his career, and seemed primed to be an important part of Utah's future.

Unfortunately, he played just 100 games in the next three seasons combined. First, it was shoulder surgery, then a broken leg, followed by knee and ankle surgeries, which then led to general knee discomfort. But no matter the setback, Burks kept working and kept rehabbing -- a task he said was made easier with the support he got from the Jazz.

"It was big. I needed support from everywhere, you know, it was frustrating times," Burks said, reflecting on the support the organization gave him throughout the multiple recoveries. "They were there for me in my darkest hour. It was good. They made me still feel part of the team. When you're hurt, you're away from it a lot, but they did their best job to make sure I was a part of the team, and it helped me out a lot."

Over the last few weeks, a now-healthy Burks is rewarding the Jazz for the faith they showed in him. Following an ankle injury to Rodney Hood, Burks has taken on an increased role, and is handling it with aplomb. In the last seven games, Burks is averaging 20.1 points on 54.9 percent shooting overall and 46.9 percent shooting from 3-point land, four rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And during this stretch, the Jazz have a net rating of plus-17.5 points per 100 possessions with Burks on the floor, but just plus-0.2 points per 100 possessions when he sits.

The Jazz lost their third straight game on Saturday night against the Bucks, but it was through no fault of Burks' who was once again terrific, finishing with 20 points on 8-13 shooting, six rebounds, and three assists.

Burks' resurgence has been a welcome sight for Jazz head coach Quin Snyder -- not only because the team has needed his contributions, but because Snyder, who has been in charge since 2014, has seen firsthand all of the work Burks has put in throughout the past few years to get back on the court time and again.

"It feels really good," Snyder said before the game about seeing Burks step up. "Not just for a coach. But for teammates, for the organization, for the family. Any time somebody overcomes obstacles, there's respect that comes along with that, and there's enthusiasm. Because particularly on a daily basis when you see a guy that's worked as hard as Alec has."

Likewise, Burks' long-time teammate Derrick Favors has been pleased to see the swingman return to his pre-injury form.

"For me, I'm just happy to see him back to how I'm used to seeing him," Favors, who has been in Utah for Burks' entire career, told CBS Sports in a quiet locker room after the loss to the Bucks. "I'm probably the guy on the team who's been here with him the longest. I've seen him before the injuries, I know what type of player he was. I'm just happy to see him back at that level."