Jazz's Donovan Mitchell joined elite company with strong play in first two playoff games

The Utah Jazz are heading back to Salt Lake City with the split they so desperately desired in the first two games of their first-round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After struggling in Game 1, they bounced back with an impressive performance on Wednesday night, coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 102-95 in Game 2 and tie the series at 1-1.

One of the main reasons the Jazz were able to mount that comeback -- aside from the Thunder's "Big Three" going 0 of 14 from the field in the fourth quarter -- was the play of Donovan Mitchell. The rookie guard was fantastic in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the final frame. By himself, Mitchell outscored Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony by a tally of 13-2 in the fourth.

Donovan Mitchell scores 28 PTS to lift the @utahjazz in Game 2 at OKC and send the series back to Utah tied 1-1! #TakeNote #NBARooks #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/M78uWKFlB6 — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

For Mitchell, the most important thing is that his team got the win on the road. However, in doing so, Mitchell also had some personal achievements, as he joined some elite company with his performance.

After 27 points in Game 1 and 28 points in Game 2, Mitchell has now scored 55 points in his first two playoff games, which is an NBA record for rookie guards. The previous record holder? Just some guy named Michael Jordan.

Donovan Mitchell has scored a total of 55 points in his first two playoff games, which is the most by a guard in NBA history.



The previous record holder is someone you may have heard of pic.twitter.com/Q9wfJhVpCo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2018

But that's not all. Mitchell also became the first rookie period -- at any position -- to score 55-plus points in their first two playoff games since David Robinson in 1990.

Donovan Mitchell became the first rookie to score a combined 55+ PTS in his first two #NBAPlayoffs games since David Robinson (57 in 1990). @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/etwsFQurQu — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 19, 2018

Mitchell might not acknowledge it now, but this is pretty sweet. It's always a good sign when you're breaking into the record books alongside guys like MJ and The Admiral.

If he can keep up the strong play back home in Utah, the Jazz will have a good chance to win Game 2 and take control of this series.