The Utah Jazz lost a key contributor on Sunday night, as forward Joe Ingles exited the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury. Ingles will undergo an MRI in Salt Lake City on Monday, and though nothing will be known until then, there's fear within the organization that the injury is a significant one, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The injury occurred while Ingles was driving to the basket while being defended by Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin. It appeared as though Ingles began to gather to go up toward the hoop and his knee gave out on him. Ingles fell to the ground and was ultimately helped back to the locker room. You can see the play below:

Injury issues have hit the Jazz hard recently, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) and Rudy Gobert (calf) have both missed the past several games for Utah. As a result, the Jazz have lost four straight games and have slipped to fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Ingles, who was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year Award last year, is having another solid season for Utah. He's averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25 minutes per performance, and providing the team with a solid spark off of the bench, along with reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.

More will be known about Ingles status moving forward following Monday's MRI.