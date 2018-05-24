Jazz's Rudy Gobert swats young kid's shot the same day he earns All-Defense honors

The same day he received NBA All-Defensive first team honors, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert made it a point to validate his selection by swatting the shot of a young child into oblivion with no mercy.

Gobert subsequently posted the sequence to his Instagram story late Wednesday and for all 246,000 followers of his to enjoy, and boy, does that look sight familiar or what?

🎥: rudygobert27 / Instagram pic.twitter.com/iF480xJ7CG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 24, 2018

The poor kid stood no chance!

Gobert averaged 2.27 blocks per game for the Jazz last season, a mark which ranked third in the NBA behind only Clint Capela and Anthony Davis. And hey, he put up that production against some of the best athletes in the world. It's why he's a leading candidate to take home Defensive Player of the Year honors when it's announced on June 25.

So if you've ever wondered what it would look like for an NBA level shot-blocker to lock down a middle-schooler ... now you have your answer. It's surprisingly satisfying to watch.