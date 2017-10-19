Jeff Teague learned about new Wolves teammates by playing NBA 2K18

Joining a new NBA team can be a bit of a struggle early on, as it takes some time to get to know your new teammates and adjust to a new city.

In order to try and mitigate those effects, new Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague hatched a unique plan: play with the Timberwolves on NBA 2K18. That's right, Teague turned to a video game to try and learn about his new teammates. ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth shared the story during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately, Teague's relationship with 2K turned sour, as he no longer plays because he's mad about his rating.

Hubbarth's full story:

Yeah, Mark, he said this is where he wanted to be because it's a talented team on the rise. But he also said he really got to know the young talent on the team by playing 2K with them. He said that Wiggins gets to the hole and they let him dunk every time, and KAT can really do whatever he wants in the game, so they were his team that he played with in 2K. However, he said that he no longer plays because he's upset about his player rating in 2K18.

Well, this is certainly one way to try and get familiarized with your new squad. But hey, even if it didn't help all that much, it certainly didn't hurt Teague to get a digital scouting report on his new teammates.