The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) and multiple pick swaps, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons and Trail Blazers will also swap second-round picks this year.

Grant is entering the final year of his contract and was not a long-term piece for the rebuilding Pistons who will now forge ahead with Cade Cunningham and $43 million in cap space for free agency. Moving Grant always made sense, but it's surprising the Pistons weren't able to command more of a return.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story.