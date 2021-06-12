Jeremy Lin is re-signing with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, he announced Friday on Twitter. Lin had previously spent the 2019-20 season with the Ducks and was quite successful there. In 39 games, he averaged 22.3 points and 5.6 assists.

Lin spent last season attempting to return to the NBA but failed to drum up much interest. He had a strong stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, but in a recent interview on "The Daily Show," he acknowledged that the league that he once starred in probably isn't going to give him another opportunity.

"There's not much more I can do to earn a spot or a chance to fight for a spot," Lin said, before explaining a social media post in which he hinted at retirement. "So that was kind of my way of saying, 'I don't think this door is opening, I think it's closed,' and that it's kind of passing the torch to the next generation. In many ways, honestly, it hurts. I feel like I do deserve it, but it's also a celebration in many ways. But hey, it's time for the next generation. There are gonna be plenty of Asian-American players that are much better than me down the road."

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But he emphasized on Friday that he is not looking to the past. Now, he is focused on helping the Ducks.

There is no reason to believe that Lin can't play several more successful seasons as a professional even if they don't come at the NBA level. His time in the world's premier basketball league may be over, but there is still plenty of ball left for the former Knicks star as he continues his career abroad.