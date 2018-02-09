Jeremy Lin reportedly opts in to final year of his contract for $12.5 million

Jeremy Lin was primed to have a great season with the Nets. Brooklyn wasn't expected to be good this season, but it was supposed to at least be exciting and fun thanks to Lin. However, on opening night, Lin ruptured his patella tendon and was ruled out for the season.

There was a real possibility that, if Lin had played well enough this season, he could have played his way into a big contract. Unfortunately for him, as soon as the injury happened, his chances at getting a new contract went out the window. He does have a player option, though, for his final season and, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Lin has opted in to that deal.

Jeremy Lin has opted in to his $12.5M player option for next season in Brooklyn, league sources tell ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 9, 2018

Lin's been fighting through injuries since he arrived in Brooklyn. He's yet to play a full season for him, which is disappointing. He's an exciting player when he's on the floor and someone that seemed to have once again found the confidence in himself and his game.

Lin's going through the rehab process right now, but maybe next year he'll get a chance to be on the floor. It would be nice to see him play a full healthy season again.