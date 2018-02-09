Jeremy Lin reportedly opts in to final year of his contract for $12.5 million
The Nets will get their point guard back next season and that has to be great news
Jeremy Lin was primed to have a great season with the Nets. Brooklyn wasn't expected to be good this season, but it was supposed to at least be exciting and fun thanks to Lin. However, on opening night, Lin ruptured his patella tendon and was ruled out for the season.
There was a real possibility that, if Lin had played well enough this season, he could have played his way into a big contract. Unfortunately for him, as soon as the injury happened, his chances at getting a new contract went out the window. He does have a player option, though, for his final season and, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Lin has opted in to that deal.
Lin's been fighting through injuries since he arrived in Brooklyn. He's yet to play a full season for him, which is disappointing. He's an exciting player when he's on the floor and someone that seemed to have once again found the confidence in himself and his game.
Lin's going through the rehab process right now, but maybe next year he'll get a chance to be on the floor. It would be nice to see him play a full healthy season again.
-
Perkins deletes post about Cavs return
Perkins may have jumped the gun, but it sounds like he could return to the Cavs eventually
-
Green finds Cavs to be 'interesting'
Draymond Green is interested in what the Cavs are doing, because that's not the same team he's...
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from NBA trade deadline Thursday
-
Trade Grade: Vonleh to the Bulls
Portland wanted to get out of the luxury tax and Noah Vonleh was just the guy to do that for...
-
Kemba Walker added James' All-Star team
Porzingis tore a ligament in his knee that will sideline him for the season this week
-
R.J. Adelman dead at 44
Adelman was the son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman
Add a Comment