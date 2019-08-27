Jeremy Lin signs deal to play pro basketball in China with the Beijing Ducks

Jeremy Lin will continue his professional career overseas in China. The 31-year-old veteran guard signed a deal with the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association for next season. Lin confirmed the signing via a post on his personal Instagram page.

"All I can say is THANK YOU to the NBA, my family, inner circle. every fan who came to watch or rooted for me during these 9 years. The journey and privilege to rep Asians at the NBA level has been amazing and I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for each person whose been with me each step of the way. Equally excited for this next step with the Beijing Ducks! I always knew my path would go through the CBA solely [because] I knew how much of an honor it would be to hoop in front of all my Chinese fans. I'm here now and can't wait for the season."

Lin joining the CBA isn't especially surprising, as he has previously admitted that he has considered playing in China because of the fanfare.

"About five years ago, I began to consider whether I should play basketball in Asia because every year when I visit the region, I see so many fans, and they make me want to play a few seasons in the region," Lin said in July, via the Taiwan News.

Though Lin, 31, is clearly excited about the opportunity to play in China, it wasn't his first choice, as remaining in the NBA would have been his preference. However, earlier this summer, Lin talked about feeling like a forgotten man in the NBA.

"I've given more of myself to God every single year and every year it gets harder. In English, there's a saying, and it says, 'once you've hit rock bottom, the only way is up,'" Lin said. "Rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. So free agency has been tough, because I feel like in some ways the NBA's kind of given up on me. I always knew that if I gave anyone a reason to doubt, they would."

Over the course of his NBA career, Lin suited up for eight different teams: Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 25.5 minutes of action per game.

Though his NBA days may now be behind him, Lin leaves behind an important legacy as he was the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, and his path to the league could open doors for others in the future.