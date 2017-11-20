Jeremy Senglin hits big three as Long Island defeats Reno out west

Jeremy Senglin, who led the NCAA in three point goals last season, hit a big trey for the Long Island Nets Sunday night vs the Reno Big Horns, putting the Nets ahead with 53 seconds left. The Nets held on, hit four straight foul shots and ultimately beat the Big Horns, 108-102, in Reno.

The 6’2” Senglin, who hit 134 three’s for Weber State, finished with 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-12 from downtown. It was his second straight 20-point game on the Nets west coast road trip.

He was one of two Long Islanders with 20 points. Kamari Murphy, the Brooklyn native, had 20 points to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.

Six Nets scored in double figures. Tahjeer McCall, a 6’5” shooting guard had 17; Small forward Thomas WImbush had 16. Milton Doyle and J.J. Moore had 11 each.

Long Island, now 4-3, went down by 10 points early, then recovered a bit in the second quarter before taking over in the third, going into the final quarter up by five. The game was back-and-forth in the fourth until Senglin hit his three pointer. David Stockton, John’s son, hit a three pointer to tie it, then McCall hit on a lay-up and Murphy and Shannon Scott hit two free throws each in the final seconds.

The win was particularly gratifying for Coach Ronald Nored who was without Akil Mitchell, his starting center, and the Nets two two-way contracts: Yakuba Ouattara and Jacob Wiley. Doyle didn’t have a good shooting game as well, missing all eight of his three point shots.