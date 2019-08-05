Jerry Colangelo not worried about Team USA, focused on 'who's here' rather than who withdrew from FIBA World Cup

The story surrounding USA Basketball in recent weeks has primarily been about the players who have chosen not to play in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. It wasn't just superstars like James Harden and Anthony Davis who dropped out. Lesser heralded names like Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris and Landry Shamet have all withdrawn as well. The Americans have won the last two World Cups, but with so many talented players declining to participate, there is a growing sense that they could be threatened in China.

But you wouldn't know it listening to Jerry Colango. "Honestly, I don't have any angst," Team USA's director said, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. To him, "The focus has to be on who's here - not who's not here," and compared to the rest of the world, the Americans still lap the field.

American stars aren't the only ones who have opted out of the World Cup. Canada will be without Jamal Murray and RJ Barrett. Spain will not have long-time stalwart Pau Gasol, who is recovering from a foot operation. The Dominican Republic will miss Al Horford and potentially Karl-Anthony Towns as well. Former San Antonio Spurs stars Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili have both retired from all competition, leaving France and Argentina, respectively, in transitional states.

Team USA will not be at full strength, but neither will their competition. The Americans have a much larger margin for error than the rest of the world, though. They will be fielding a roster filled entirely with valuable NBA players. Certain countries may have bigger stars, such as Serbia with Nikola Jokic and Greece with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but no team can match the Americans when it comes to depth.

And with new blood comes youthful enthusiasm. "I was like, 'Who would say no to this chance?'" 22-year-old Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said. For players like him, the withdrawals of more accomplished players created opportunities. De'Aaron Fox was promoted from the Select Team to Team USA's actual roster, and he will be joined there by several other young players who seized this moment like Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma as they look to lock down a spot on the roster that will go to China.

They will not only have a chance to play for Team USA in the World Cup, but also they could prove themselves as viable roster selections for next summer's Olympics. Superstars tend to suit up for their national teams when there are medals on the line, so the competition will be stiff, but the newer players on this roster will be able to use this summer as a headstart in becoming Olympians.