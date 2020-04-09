Jerry Stackhouse says he was 'a better player' than Michael Jordan when the two played for the Wizards

Ask a Wizards fan about the Michael Jordan era of the franchise, and you're likely to send them screaming and running away in the opposite direction. This isn't too far off from how Jerry Stackhouse feels about his time in our nation's capital when he was a teammate of the then-40-year-old superstar.

In an interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stackhouse reveals just how disgruntled he felt on the Wizards. Not only does Stackhouse say he thought he was a better player than Jordan was at the time, but he also lost any admiration he had for the six-time champion.

It's worth noting that Stackhouse felt like running the offense though MJ tanked their season and that he was traded from a playoff team in the Detroit Pistons for Rip Hamilton who would eventually help the Pistons win an NBA championship. But most of his concern seems to be how the team revolved around the whims of a way-past-his-prime-but-still-talented superstar rather than Stackhouse, who was in his late 20s at the time.

The now-Vanderbilt coach also dealt with injuries during his tenure as a Wizard, playing just 96 of a possible 164 total games. His best season was his first, where he averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in the 2002-03 season -- Jordan, for what it's worth, averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his final season. Stackhouse was traded to Dallas in 2004, along with Christian Laettner and a first-rounder, for Antawn Jamison.