Jerry Stackhouse says he was 'a better player' than Michael Jordan when the two played for the Wizards
The two spent just one season together in Washington
Ask a Wizards fan about the Michael Jordan era of the franchise, and you're likely to send them screaming and running away in the opposite direction. This isn't too far off from how Jerry Stackhouse feels about his time in our nation's capital when he was a teammate of the then-40-year-old superstar.
In an interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stackhouse reveals just how disgruntled he felt on the Wizards. Not only does Stackhouse say he thought he was a better player than Jordan was at the time, but he also lost any admiration he had for the six-time champion.
It's worth noting that Stackhouse felt like running the offense though MJ tanked their season and that he was traded from a playoff team in the Detroit Pistons for Rip Hamilton who would eventually help the Pistons win an NBA championship. But most of his concern seems to be how the team revolved around the whims of a way-past-his-prime-but-still-talented superstar rather than Stackhouse, who was in his late 20s at the time.
The now-Vanderbilt coach also dealt with injuries during his tenure as a Wizard, playing just 96 of a possible 164 total games. His best season was his first, where he averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in the 2002-03 season -- Jordan, for what it's worth, averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his final season. Stackhouse was traded to Dallas in 2004, along with Christian Laettner and a first-rounder, for Antawn Jamison.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron: No closure if season shut down
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently that no decisions will be made until at least May
-
Dinwiddie lobbies for Bulls GM job
Spencer Dinwiddie made his pitch to the Chicago Bulls
-
Allen issues bald quarantine challenge
Nobody has taken up the sharpshooter on his offer...yet
-
Report: NBA planning H-O-R-S-E contest
The players involved would compete remotely, but other details are scarce at this time
-
Are Heat banking too hard on Giannis?
The Heat are still probably one big-time player away from true title contention, but what if...
-
Report: Bulls interview Bryan Colangelo
Colangelo previously worked with the 76ers, while Wilcox last worked with the Hawks
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers