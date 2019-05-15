Jerry West agrees to new contract to remain with Clippers as special consultant, per report
The Los Angeles Clippers continue to bolster their front office
The Los Angeles Clippers are keeping an influential figure in their front office for the foreseeable future.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jerry West has agreed to a new contract with the Clippers to remain in the front office as a special consultant.
Charania is also reporting that West had an expiring deal with the Clippers, but owner Steve Ballmer has been having contract discussions with West as of late. West has been with the Clippers organization since 2017.
This comes after the Clippers were able to retain Michael Winger as the team's general manager despite the Minnesota Timberwolves showing interest during the offseason.
Retaining West is certainly a big deal considering that this upcoming offseason will be one of the biggest for the Clippers in quite some time. Los Angeles is expected to be major players in free agency with a hefty amount of cap space in a summer that should have the likes of Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard on the open market.
After a 14-year Hall of Fame worthy career, West spent time as the Memphis Grizzlies general manager from 2002 to 2007. Following his time in Memphis, he spent six years with the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Blazers odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Blazers vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for May 16
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Lopez validates Bucks' grand experiment
Lopez finished with a playoff career-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the wi...
-
Lowry's best game not enough for Raptors
Toronto looked great for most of Wednesday's game, but couldn't finish Milwaukee off
-
Bucks rally past Raptors in Game 1
The Bucks dig deep as they find a way to win Game 1 of the conference finals
-
Dell Curry told Dubs not to draft Steph
Steph's mom, Sonya, wasn't a fan of Golden State, either