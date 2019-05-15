Jerry West agrees to new contract to remain with Clippers as special consultant, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers are keeping an influential figure in their front office for the foreseeable future.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jerry West has agreed to a new contract with the Clippers to remain in the front office as a special consultant.

Charania is also reporting that West had an expiring deal with the Clippers, but owner Steve Ballmer has been having contract discussions with West as of late. West has been with the Clippers organization since 2017.

This comes after the Clippers were able to retain Michael Winger as the team's general manager despite the Minnesota Timberwolves showing interest during the offseason.

Retaining West is certainly a big deal considering that this upcoming offseason will be one of the biggest for the Clippers in quite some time. Los Angeles is expected to be major players in free agency with a hefty amount of cap space in a summer that should have the likes of Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard on the open market.

After a 14-year Hall of Fame worthy career, West spent time as the Memphis Grizzlies general manager from 2002 to 2007. Following his time in Memphis, he spent six years with the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member.