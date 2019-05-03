Jim Boylen agrees to multiyear contract extension with Chicago Bulls

Jim Boylen is getting some job security after taking over as the Chicago Bulls head coach during the 2018-19 season.

On Friday, Boylen agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Bulls. Boylen replaced Fred Hoiberg in December after a 5-19 start led the franchise to make a change.

Official terms of the contract weren't disclosed.

"Jim has a strong vision on where he wants to take this team, and he has done a great job establishing the culture that we want this organization to stand for as we continue to progress," executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said. "He has tremendous passion for developing young talent, is a strong communicator and a good fit for this team. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him."

Boylen took over as the team's head coach on Dec. 3 as the Bulls were riding a six-game losing streak under Hoiberg. Hoiberg was fired after four seasons as the team's head coach. During that time, the former NBA guard accumulated a 115-155 record and led the Bulls to the postseason in one of those four campaigns.

Chicago ended up giving Boylen a "bump in pay" back in January, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

A team source told the Sun-Times on Saturday that Boylen has not only received a bump in pay since he took over from Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, but that bump includes him receiving "a contract beyond this year.'' The source was asked if the contract went past next season, and did not comment, but it was later confirmed that it was just through 2019-20 for now. When he was first named head coach, Boylen was working on his associate head coaching deal, which paid him just over $800,000 the rest of this season and through next season. The Sun-Times reported that Boylen was betting on himself to earn that increase, at least for 2019-20. A gesture that the front office appreciated since they would be paying the remainder of Hoiberg's $5 million through 2018-19, as well as another $5 million they owed Hoiberg for next season. Now that Boylen has been bumped, any notion that they have plans to move on from him leading into the 2019-20 campaign is all but flat-lined.

Boylen had previously been the team's associate head coach over the last three seasons prior to being promoted to head coach following Hoiberg's dismissal.