Jim Boylen era off to rough start for the Bulls as players threaten to boycott practice

The Chicago Bulls aren't doing well, and that's a nice way to describe what's going on in Chicago. After the firing of Fred Hoiberg, the Bulls turned to Jim Boylen, and his first week was rough. The Bulls lost to the Celtics by 56 points days after firing Hoiberg, and now there are reports of players wanting to boycott practice.

The Bulls are young, and they're 6-21 this year. That takes a toll on young players' mentalities. To make matters worse, the Bulls seem to be committed to Boylen beyond this season, so this isn't a bridge situation. Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. seem like the only pieces worth building around, and it looks like things are going to get worse before they get better.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell react to the reports. Bell, who's been on both the playing and managing side of the NBA, said that the players just need to do their jobs and practice harder if Boylen wants them to practice harder. The Bulls are in the middle of a long, dark tunnel with no end in sight, but the players can ultimately only help themselves if they're to get out of it.

