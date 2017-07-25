Jimmer Fredette announces he's returning to China next season

Fredette starred for the Shanghai Sharks last season

For the second season in a row, Jimmer Fredette will be suiting up for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association. 

Fredette announced the news early Monday morning on his Twitter account, saying "I've decided to go back to Shanghai for a two year contract. Thanks to my family, friends, and fans who have with me throughout everything!"

Fredette, obviously, has not been able to stick in the NBA after being drafted No. 10 overall in the 2011 draft. The last game he appeared in was on March 1, 2016 for the New York Knicks

In China last season he was pretty much unstoppable, winning the MVP award as he averaged 37.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point land. He also dropped 73 points in one game

